Kargil Vijay Diwas : Silver jubilee celebration held at Dharamsala War Memorial

The Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated in a grand manner at the State War Memorial here today. Brigadier GS Puri, Station Commander Yol 9th Corps, participated as the chief guest and paid tribute to the martyrs, while the district administration, army officials, ex-servicemen and various organisations offered floral tributes.

Remembering the exemplary bravery of country’s soldiers, Brigadier Puri said, “Tribute is paid to the bravehearts, who attained martyrdom on Vijay Diwas. The state of Himachal has every reason to take pride for its largest contribution in the security and defence of the nation. The youth of the day should take inspiration and emulate these war heroes who sacrificed their present for our future.”

In the Kargil War that lasted for more than two months, 52 soldiers from Himachal Pradesh sacrificed their lives. It started on May 25, 1999, and the brave Indian Army men sacrificed their lives and drove the enemies out of the country’s borders making Operation Vijay a success. A total of 527 soldiers were martyred across the country.

For their exemplary contribution to the Kargil war, a total of four Param Vir Chakra medals were announced as the highest honour of the Army across the country. Of these four, two are named after the heroes of Himachal. In this great war, Captain Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously and Subedar Sanjay Kumar was awarded the Param Vir Chakra alive.

Of the 52 soldiers from Himachal Pradesh, who sacrificed their lives, 15 were from Kangra district followed by 11 from Mandi district, seven each from Hamirpur and Bilaspur, four from Shimla, two each from Una, Solan and Sirmaur and one each from Chamba and Kullu districts.

State Sainik League general secretary, Col RP Guleria (retd), said he still remembered the Kargil War of 1999, when the country’s soldiers had hoisted the Tricolor on Tiger Hill. “Our forces with all their bravery defeated the invaders who had entered the motherland and conquered the last peak on July 26.”