Himachal sees highest single-day rise, caseload reaches 3,636

With 139 positive cases, the state today registered highest-ever single-day spike in cases, taking the state tally to 3,636, including 16 deaths.

In the highest-ever single day surge in Solan district, 47 cases were reported. The district houses the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial hub. Besides, 24 cases were reported from Chamba, 20 from Sirmour, 17 from Kullu, 15 from Una, 13 from Kangra and two from Mandi.

In Solan, while 30 cases were reported in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) area, 12 cases were detected in Arki, six in Solan and two in Parwanoo. Among those found infected are four policemen.

Medical Officer (Health), Solan, Dr NK Gupta said six expectant mothers – two each from Arki and Solan and one each from Baddi and Nalagarh — also tested positive. Frontline workers from municipal committees with influenza-like infection and three health workers were also found infected.

20 cases in Sirmaur

Solan: Twenty persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirmaur. Deputy Commissioner RK Pruthi said eight cases pertain to Paonta Sahib while one case each was from Nahan and Shillai. Two women and eight men also tested positive. Three women and two men from Nahan also tested positive in Nahan.

In Paonta Sahib, a woman and seven men tested positive. The personal security officer of Vice-Chairman of HP Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar was among them. Tomar, his family and driver had already tested positive. The 52-year-old wife and 25-year-old son of the naib tehsildar, Kamrau, were also found infected. The naib-tehsildar had already tested positive.

Others cases were from Aikta Colony, Parotha, Purruwala and Sahula and comprise the contacts of Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, who had tested positive on August 6. The Deputy Commissioner said all patients had been shifted to Covid care centres.

7 CRPF men among 24 infected in Chamba

Dharamsala: As many as 13 Covid cases were reported in Kangra district on Wednesday. Among those found infected are a 72-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, both residents of Dehra, having a travel history of Mumbai, and a 33-year-old Army personnel with a travel history of Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides, a 48-year-old man from Pantehar village, near Baijnath, having a travel history of Maharashtra; two Army personnel with a travel history of Leh; a 60-year-old shopkeeper from the main bazar in Palampur; a 31-year-old health worker, a 45-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 22-year-old man lodged at the Army institutional quarantine at the Yol military hospital were found infected. The Palampur market has been declared a containment zone.

In Chamba town, 24 persons, including seven CISF personnel, were found infected. Of these, 10 belonged to the Kihar block and 13 to the Pukhri block.

Una authorities to go strict on defaulters

Una: After 15 Covid cases were reported in Bhatoli panchayat of Una subdivision last night, the district administration on Wednesday summoned a meeting of officials. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar presided over the meeting. He said he had issued directions to the officials concerned to register criminal cases against the defaulters. OC

