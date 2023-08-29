Road Accident: Car fell into 500 meter deep gorge from Solan-Meenas road

Shimla: Three people of the same family have died tragically after their car fell into a 500 meter deep gorge near Juneli on the Solan-Meens road in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. Whereas, two people have been injured.

The injured have been referred from CHC Haripurdhar to IGMC Shimla. Naria Ram (55) son Ramiyaram, Manisha (25) wife Santosh Sharma, Durma Devi (58) wife Nain Singh died on the spot in the accident.

Whereas, Santosh Sharma (28) son Nariaram and Bimala Devi (48) wife Naria Ram were injured. All the people are said to be residents of Pujarli village of Kupvi tehsil of district Shimla.

After this accident, a wave of mourning has run in the area. According to the information, the victims of the accident were going to Panog village of Shillai to attend the last rites of a close relative.

Earlier, the car went uncontrolled near Juneli and fell into a deep gorge. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the villagers started relief and rescue work and informed the Ronhat police.

The injured were taken to Haripurdhar for first aid, from where two people have been referred to IGMC Shimla in critical condition.

The accident has been confirmed by DSP Paonta Sahib Manvendra Singh Thakur. He told that the police is probing the accident.