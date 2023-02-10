Yellow Alert for Rain and Snowfall Today; Forecast of the Meteorological Department, the cold Increased due to Snowfall on the Peaks

After the yellow alert issued by the Meteorological Department regarding rain and snowfall, there was light snowfall in Lahaul Valley on Thursday, while other districts of the state remained cloudy throughout the day, but there was no rain and snowfall.

On Friday also, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding rain and snowfall in the state. In such a situation, it is expected that there will be rain and snowfall in the state on Friday, due to which the dry spell going on in the state for the last several months will end.

At the same time, after three days of sunshine in the valley of Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal on Friday, snowfall has started again on Thursday afternoon.

In view of the snowfall, the district administration has issued an alert and appealed to the tourists along with the common people to take precautions.

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of avalanches in the high-altitude areas of Himachal in the next 24 hours. The movement of vehicles is still going on through Atal Tunnel Rohtang amid snowfall.

Minimum Temperature

Shimla 6.0, Sundernagar 3.7, Bhuntar 1.0, Kalpa -4.0, Dharamshala 7.2, Una 7.0, Nahan 12.5, Keylong 10.7, Palampur 5.5, Solan 5.2, Manali -1.0, Kangra 7.4, Mandi 4.1, Bilaspur 7.3, Hamirpur 5.1, Chamba 5.4, Dalhousie 4.9, Jubbarhatti 7.6, Kufri 1.8, Kukumseri minus 8.1, Narkanda – 0.7, Reckong Peo -0.6, Seubagh 0.5, Dhaulakuan 8.4, Barthin 5.2 and Paonta Sahib 11.0 Celsius have been recorded.