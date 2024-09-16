Landslide hits traffic on highway near Kumarhatti

Traffic was partially disrupted after a massive landslide occurred near Kumarhatti on the Kumarhatti-Solan stretch of the National Highway No. 5 on Monday afternoon.

A large quantity of soil and boulders fell down the hill, blocking access to some flats located uphill.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which has four-laned the highway, directed the contractor concerned to rush labourers and machinery to the site to clear the debris.

Project Director, NHAI, Anand Dahiya said traffic had been hit on one lane while the other portion of the highway was open to vehicles. He said the road would be cleared by Tuesday as a large quantity of debris had fallen on it.

Though repair work was undertaken by a private contractor, the hilly slope has once again eroded following rain in the area.