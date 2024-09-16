74 roads closed after rain in Himachal

As many as 74 roads have been shut for vehicular movement across Himachal Pradesh following rain over the last few days.

Over the last week, Himachal recorded rainfall, which was 48 per cent more than the normal. As against the normal of 28.2 mm, the state recorded 41.6 mm rainfall.

Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur and Kinnaur districts saw the highest deviation from the normal – over 100 per cent.

The highest number of roads (39) closed for the traffic fall in Shimla district.

Around 10 roads each are blocked in the apple belts of Rohru, Jubbal, Kotkhai and Rampur. This might cause inconvenience to the apple growers who have harvested the fruit and are planning to take it to market yards.

The state has recorded fairly widespread rainfall since Saturday morning. According to the meteorological department, the weather would remain partly cloudy in the state on Monday.