More than 10,000 teachers will be recruited this year, Education Minister said, batchwise recruitment will start

Education Minister Rohit Thakur has said that the state government will recruit more than 10,000 teachers this year.

The cabinet has approved 5291 posts in Elementary Education on Wednesday itself, but if higher education and already approved posts are added, then this number becomes around 12000.

Recruitment will be started from batch-wise. Direct recruitment will be given to the Public Service Commission. The cabinet has approved 2276 posts of TGT, 2521 posts of JBT and 494 posts of Shastri.

In the Elementary Education Department itself, recruitment is to be done through 1488 commissions and 808 batches, whose approval has been done. Permission for 1148 school lecturers has also been given in the Higher Education Department. Its process will start separately.

Some more posts will also come for recruitment in higher education. Rohit Thakur told that now his focus is on getting the recruitments stuck in the court cleared. A meeting has already taken place with the Advocate General.

In this apart from college principal promotion, there has been discussion on resolving disputes of recruitments like JBT and PET. There is a stay on the recruitment of 1277 posts of JBT and 870 posts of PET. Trying to remove it too.

As far as the JBT vs BEd dispute is concerned, a decision is awaited from the Supreme Court in this regard. Until this decision comes, according to the current rules of NCTE, B.Ed will have to be given a chance.

Whatever decision of the court comes in this, the government will implement it. Regarding pre-nursery teacher or NTT recruitment, he said that if there is no response from the center regarding the duration of the diploma, then the state government will take a decision on its own.

2000 posts of teachers will be filled by promotion

The Education Minister said that apart from new recruitments, about 2000 posts are being filled through promotions. In this, promotions are or are going to happen in all categories from principal. 256 school principals are being filled through placement.

More than 400 promotions from TGT to school lecturer were also done on late Thursday evening. At the same time, 750 posts in Elementary are being filled through promotion this month itself.