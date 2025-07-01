Landslide near Vishwakarma Temple in Mandi raises doubts over rock bolting method

A fresh landslide near the Vishwakarma Temple in Mandi town has once again raised questions on the effectiveness of modern rock bolting techniques used to stabilise landslide-prone areas.

The incident occurred following continuous rainfall over the past few days, leading to the collapse of a portion of the slope that was recently treated using the rock bolting technology.

In 2023, a major landslide had struck the same area, damaging few houses and posing a significant threat to the lives and property of residents living nearby.

In response, the state government had sanctioned Rs 1.65 crore for the implementation of modern rock bolting techniques to stabilise the loose strata and prevent further landslides. The Public Works Department (PWD) had awarded the contract to a private construction firm specialising in the technique.

However, despite these efforts, the recent failure has cast doubts over the quality and implementation of the stabilisation work. According to reports, one portion of the treated area gave way on Sunday morning, suggesting that the preventive measures might not have been executed effectively.

PWD Executive Engineer (XEN) DK Verma pointed to possible lapses in the preparatory work before the rock bolting was carried out.

“It appears that at the affected location, the loose earth was not removed properly before initiating the rock bolting process, which may have led to the failure,” he said.

Verma said the PWD had not yet released any payment to the construction company for the work done so far.

“We have asked the company’s engineers to visit the site within the next couple of days to assess the causes of the collapse. Their team is expected to be here by Tuesday, after which necessary corrective steps will be taken,” he added.