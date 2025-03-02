2 held for possessing illegal firearm in Himachal’s Nalagarh

In a major crackdown on illegal weapons, the Nalagarh police arrested two youth on charges of illegally possessing a .32 mm bore pistol, officials said on Sunday.

Additional SP Baddi, Ashok Verma, stated that a case has been filed against the two youth after the weapon was seized from them.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the accused in a car at Khera village on Saturday evening. The suspects were identified as Luv Kumar (28), a resident of Ratyod village, and Prabhjeet Singh (32), from Handa Kundi village in Nalagarh, said officials.

The duo failed to produce any licence or documentation for the pistol at the time of the arrest, leading to the registration of a case under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and Section 3(5) of the BNS Act at Nalagarh Police Station, they added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the illegal weapon, the officer said.