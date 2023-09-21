HPU released the merit list of B.Ed, counseling will start from 22nd

Shimla: The State University on Wednesday released the category-wise merit list of B.Ed for the academic session 2023-25, which includes the colleges of HPU, government institutions of Dharamshala, and all the private and government 75 colleges under SPU.

The merit of Arts and Commerce was 107, Medical was 117, Non-Medical was 114, Single Girls Child was 112 and the merit for Jammu and Kashmir students was 93. After waiting for almost two months, the university has released the merit list late on Wednesday evening.

The university has also released the counseling schedule. The first round of counseling will run from 22nd to 24th September, colleges will be allotted on 29th September. Whereas from September 30 to August 2, students’ documents will be verified and online fees will be deposited.

The second round of counseling will run from October 5 to 8 and counseling for cultural and sports quota will be held on October 9-10. College allotments will be held on 12th October, document verification and online fee deposit of students will be done from 13th to 15th October. After two rounds of counselling, the university will release the report of vacant seats on October 17.

After this, the third round will run from 17th to 19th October, colleges will be allotted on 21st October. In the third counseling from 22nd to 23rd October, the documents of the selected students will be verified and online fees will be deposited.

University Dean Studies Prof. BK Shivram said that the university will fill the vacant seats through measurement round from October 25 to November 9. Students who will be allotted colleges will have to go to the respective college and get their documents verified.

The university will conduct separate counseling for management seats. Students will have to go to the colleges and apply for seats, after which the colleges will be allotted on 16th November, and by 17-18th November, the documents of the students selected in the third counseling will be verified and online fees will be deposited.