Mandi paralysed; 333 roads blocked, 2,000 vehicles stranded

Grave weather crisis has gripped Mandi district, completely paralysing transportation services and disrupting essential services due to massive landslides even as water level of the Beas river was rising.

A total of 333 roads, including the crucial Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, have been blocked, leaving over 2,000 vehicles stranded between Mandi and Kullu.

Landslides at Dwada, Jhalogi and Banala have rendered the Kiratpur-Manali highway impassable since early morning. The situation worsened when the alternative route via Kataula also became inaccessible.

The Seraj division has been the worst affected with 95 roads blocked, followed by 62 in Karsog, 57 in Dharampur, 54 in Thalaut and dozens more in other subdivisions.

Alongside road blockages, rural Mandi is facing major power outages with 402 electricity transformers disrupted. Water supply has also taken a hit with 62 drinking water schemes affected, impacting both rural and urban populations.

The Beas river, swollen by continuous rainfall, is flowing above the danger mark. In Saulikhad and parts of Mandi city, riverside houses have been inundated.

A portion of the historic Panchvaktra Temple, located at the confluence of the Beas and Suketi rivers, has submerged, raising alarm among locals. Two houses collapsed in Balichowki subdivision but no loss of life or injury was reported in this incident.

In response, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gursimar Singh, along with Additional SP Sachin Hirematt, conducted ground inspections of the damaged highway sections. Extensive damage was caused by landslides at Pandoh, near Baglamukhi ropeway, and near Jogni Mata Temple.

The ADC directed immediate restoration efforts. Most of the stranded vehicles are commercial and the administration has arranged for safe shelter and meals for drivers. Two relief camps have been set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Pandoh, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pandoh, with a combined capacity for 300 people.

Traffic regulation points have been marked at Seven Mile, Nine Mile and Pandoh, where vehicles are allowed to move only under safe conditions.

The district administration continues efforts to restore normalcy, urging residents to avoid riverbanks and follow weather alerts. For emergencies, citizens may contact 1077 or landline numbers 01905-226201 to 226204.

Larji and Pandoh Dam authorities were releasing water from its reservoirs due to rise in water level of Beas. People have been advised to stay away from river banks in the next 24 hours.