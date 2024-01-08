Yellow alert issued regarding fog today, chances of rain and snowfall tomorrow and day after

Shimla: There are chances of change in weather once again due to western disturbance in Himachal. Yellow haze alert has been issued in the entire state on Monday.

Light rain and snowfall is forecast across the state on Tuesday and in the central and high mountain areas on Wednesday. On January 11 and 12, the weather will again be clear and sunny.

It is extremely cold in the plains of the state due to mist and fog. The mercury in Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Mandi, Kalpa, Keylong, Samdo, and Kukumseri is in minus. These days cold wave is going on in Shimla and Palampur as well.

There is silence in the markets in the morning and evening. Drought like situation prevails in the state. Due to snowfall and lack of rain, wheat, pea, and apple crops are getting damaged while the gardeners cannot plant new saplings. Most of the districts remained sunny on Sunday.

Pruning and towel-making work stopped in apple orchards

Harish Chauhan, convener of the United Kisan Manch, said that due to lack of rain and snowfall for the last three months, a drought situation has persisted. There is a possibility that the upcoming apple crop will be affected due to this.

At this time, the work of pruning (cutting) and making towels was done in the gardens, but due to inclement weather, the work has come to a standstill. At the same time, wheat has been sown. Farmers are waiting for rain.

area minimum temperature

Kukumseri -10.2

Samdo -6.2

Keylong-6.0

Kalpa-2.0

Bhuntar -0.5

Mandi -0.4

Sundernagar -0.2

recangpio 0.4

Una 1.8

solon 2.0

Shimla 5.3

Dharamshala 5.2