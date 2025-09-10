Modi first PM to visit state during disaster: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for surveying the disaster-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh and announcing an immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons, said, “The Prime Minister not only shared the pain of people but also gave them courage to stand up again.

His presence in the state during such a crisis is historic; he is the first Prime Minister to visit Himachal during a natural disaster.”

He said that the rain disaster had caused widespread destruction, claiming over 40 lives in one night, leaving thousands of people homeless and destroying vast areas of agricultural and horticultural land.

He stressed the need for amendments to the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate the allotment of land for rebuilding homes. He said that the Prime Minister had assured the state that its request would be considered sympathetically.

Thakur urged the state government to rise above politics and said, “The Chief Minister and his Cabinet should express gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The Rs 1,500-crore assistance must reach every affected person on time.” He added that the relief funds must be utilised strictly for rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the affected areas.

“The government must ensure transparency and accountability. People have already suffered too much and they cannot afford administrative apathy,” he added.

He said, “The Central Government has always stood with Himachal Pradesh and will continue to do so.”

He urged the state government to work in tandem with the Centre, ensure legal compliance and adopt a sustainable development model to minimise future disaster risks.