PM Modi announces Rs 1,500 crore aid for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a financial assistance package of Rs 1,500 crore for flood and rain-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh.

He also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The announcement came after PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the severely affected Mandi and Kullu districts and reviewed the flood and landslide situation in the state.

The PM acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the central government would make all efforts to address the situation.

He also announced the advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and sanction under PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, provision of relief under PMNRF along with release of mini kits for livestock would also be done.

Prime Minister also met families who were affected by the calamity. He expressed his condolences and deep sorrow to the family members of those who have lost their lives.

He stated that the union government would work closely with the state government at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

PM also meets personnel of NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra volunteers and appreciated their efforts in undertaking relief and restoration works. He assured all help for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected areas.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, he said additional assistance would be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses would be done. This would help in accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid to those affected.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools would be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts would improve groundwater levels and support better water management.

Inter-ministerial central teams have already visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance would be considered.

He later arrived in Kangra, where he was received by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, and other top officials. BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state party chief Rajiv Bindal were also present at the Gaggal airport.

As per the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister was briefed by the Chief Minister and senior officials on the scale of devastation caused by the monsoon.

The state has suffered losses of more than Rs 4,500 crore, while 370 persons have died and 41 are still missing.

The Public Works Department has suffered the maximum damage, as roads and bridges have been badly damaged.

A total of 136 landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts have caused large-scale damage to both public infrastructure and private property since the start of the monsoons on June 20 earlier this year.

Even now, 615 roads are closed, including four national highways, while 1,748 electricity transformers and 461 water schemes remain dysfunctional.