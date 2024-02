A school bus met with an accident in Banjar, in which six children were injured. According to the information, on Friday, the school bus was coming from Ghiyagi towards Banjar, After going a little ahead of Ghiyagi, the bus went out of control and went down the road, and the children sitting in it were quite scared.

It is being told that 6 children are injured, but they have suffered minor injuries and all the children have been brought to Banjar Hospital.