Nadda lays foundation stone of new BJP state office in Shimla, criticises Himachal Congress govt

BJP president JP Nadda addressed a rally in Shimla, criticising the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for alleged misgovernance and failure to utilise central government funds for development projects.

Nadda accused the state government of spreading misinformation and failing to complete key development initiatives.

He highlighted that several projects, including highways, medical colleges and the AIIMS in Bilaspur, were launched by the central government but remain underutilised due to state inaction.

Speaking on the recent Bihar elections, Nadda praised the people of Bihar for giving a historic mandate to the NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the victory reflects the people’s trust in Modi’s leadership and policies.

Reiterating the BJP’s commitment to development and good governance, Nadda emphasised the party’s ideology centered on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

He urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to hold the Congress government accountable for its failures and support the BJP’s efforts to drive development in the state.