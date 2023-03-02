Cabinet Meeting will be Held Again Tomorrow; Discussion Possible on Denotifying School with Old Pension

A day after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has called the cabinet again on Friday.

On March 3, the cabinet meeting will be held at 12:00 noon in the state secretariat itself. Industry Minister Harshvardhan Singh Chouhan may not be able to attend the meeting due to his visit to Mumbai.

Before the budget session, many cases going on in government files could not be found in Wednesday’s cabinet. NPS employees were waiting for the release of the SOP of Old Pension, but this matter also could not be done on Wednesday.

The case of newly opened degree colleges was discussed in the meeting, but the case of government schools opened at the last moment of the Jairam government is now being sent to Friday’s cabinet.

That’s why there can be a discussion related to old pension in the cabinet meeting to be held on March 3. However, this will be an important announcement of the Chief Minister’s first budget.

With this, one thing has also been decided that the deduction of NPS contribution will now continue till March 31.

The meeting of the cabinet sub-committee formed by the state government regarding one lakh government jobs will also be held before the budget session.

The budget session is starting on March 14. Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan, the chairman of this cabinet sub-committee, said that in the first meeting, vacancy positions were sought from all the departments, which have not been received yet.

He will soon take an update on this and after that, there will be another meeting of the cabinet sub-committee.