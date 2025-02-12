No relief in sight, dry spell continues in Himachal Pradesh for next week

The dry spell is likely to continue in Himachal over the next few days.

According to the weather department, the state is unlikely to receive any snowfall or rainfall over the next seven days.

There could be some snowfall or rainfall at isolated places in the higher reaches, but overall, the state is likely to experience dry conditions.

This forecast will disappoint farmers and horticulturalists who are eagerly waiting for a fresh spell of precipitation.

The long dry spell has put apple trees under severe stress, and the majority of apple growers are complaining that plants are drying up in the absence of adequate moisture.

Even the tourist sector is taking a big hit due to the prevailing dry conditions. Due to the dry spell, the average maximum temperatures at most places are 3 to 5 degrees higher than the normal temperature.

At many places in the upper Shimla area, natural water sources have dried up or the water has reduced significantly, due to which people are facing problems in getting drinking water supply.

At many places, people are depending on water tankers in the middle of winter.