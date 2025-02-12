Phina Singh Canal Project gets Central assistance after 14 yrs

After a prolonged delay of 14 years, the Phina Singh Canal Multipurpose project in Nurpur has finally received the much-needed financial boost.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has allocated Rs 67.50 crore as the first installment of Central assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY). This project, estimated to cost Rs 643 crore, had been stalled since 2022-23 due to the lack of Central funding.

The state government had already spent around Rs 300 crore on the project and was awaiting Rs 282.47 crore under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) for its completion.

After repeated appeals by the state government, the project was finally included under PMKSY in July 2024, paving the way for financial assistance.

The Jal Shakti Department had submitted a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Central Water Commission (CWC) in 2021, which was subsequently approved.

Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Nurpur Circle, confirmed that technical approval for the construction of the dam, estimated at Rs 267.28 crore, was granted by the Engineer-in-Chief on January 30, 2025.

The department has begun the process of floating tenders and aims to complete the project by August next year.

Originally conceptualised as a medium irrigation project, Phina Singh Canal was a dream project of former minister and MLA Sat Mahajan.

Later, MLA Rakesh Pathania played a key role in securing its approval. The project’s foundation stone was laid by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in October 2011. However, delays in funding and multiple revisions in the DPR led to a massive escalation in costs, from an initial estimate of Rs 204 crore to Rs 643 crore.

The last DPR submitted in 2021 also included the construction of a 1.88 MW hydroelectric project as part of the ambitious canal system.

The project aims to interlink the Kalam Nullah and the Chakki rivulet, both tributaries of the Beas, and construct a concrete gravity dam on the Chakki.

The dam will channel water through a 4.30 km tunnel, providing irrigation to 4,025 hectares of farmland across 60 villages in Nurpur.

The Central Government will now cover 50% of the total construction cost, marking a crucial breakthrough for the project.

The release of the first installment of funds has renewed hopes among local farmers, who have been

awaiting the completion of the irrigation system to boost agricultural productivity.

Former MLA Ajay Mahajan expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri for their efforts in securing central funds for the project.

With work set to resume soon, the completion of this long-pending initiative will significantly enhance irrigation facilities in Nurpur, ensuring better water availability for farmers and boosting agricultural output in the region.