Kalka-Shimla rail track will open in three phases, read full news

Shimla: The journey on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line will have to wait for now. The rail route up to Shimla is expected to be restored by September 30.

Higher officials of Northern Railway say that the work of opening the Kalka-Shimla railway route is to be completed in three phases. In the first phase, a target has been fixed from Kalka to Koti railway station till September 10.

After this, the entire track will be restored till Solan in the second phase by September 20 and in the last phase by September 30. For this, the team of high officials and engineers of the railway has inspected all the points that were obstructed in the past.

Now the work of removing debris and repairing the track is to be done soon. The Kalka Shimla railway line has suffered crores of losses during the monsoon season. Debris and trees have fallen in many areas on the railway route, and the track has been damaged at some places.

This is the first time this monsoon has seen that this rail route has been closed for traffic for a long time. Railway is planning to start work simultaneously on 20 points from Kalka to Shimla.

Trains canceled till September 5

A notification has been issued by the Railways to cancel all trains between Kalka and Shimla till September 5. This notification was issued on 19 August. Due to the cancellation of trains till Kalka-Shimla for a long time, the Railways is suffering a loss of crores.