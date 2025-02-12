Gaggal airport takes flight

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has upgraded the Kangra airport. As per a recent notification issued by the AAI, the airport has been classified as grade III airport from grade IV.

Official sources told The Tribune here today that with the rise in the footfall of passengers, the airport has been upgraded.

The Kangra airport had witnessed its highest number of air passengers in 2024, taking the total number of flyers to 2,08,275. Likewise, the airport authority recorded a movement of 1,93,114 passengers in 2023 and 1,76,015 in 2022. Whereas in 2021, during the pandemic, the airport saw only 1,36,353 passenger movements.

The air passenger traffic at the airport was lowest in 2020 when Covid-19 was at its peak. At the time, only 93,535 passengers were registered at the airport.

Situated in the foothill of Himalayas, Gaggal airport is one of the busiest airports in the state. It currently accommodates 70-seater planes on its 1,372-metre runway. Its terminal can handle 100 passengers and provides parking for two turboprop aircrafts like the ATR-72.

With increased flights, airfares are expected to decline. The airport expansion plan is underway, with land acquisition likely to conclude by March 31.

The AAI plans to extend the runway from 1,376 metres to 3,110 metres. This will enable larger aircrafts such as airbuses and Boeings, to land easily, enhancing the state’s tourism potential.

The state government has disbursed over Rs 500 crore as compensation to affected persons so far and will collaborate with private firms on a build operate transfer (BOT) basis for the project.

The airport expansion, spread over 1,269 acres at an altitude of 2,492 feet, aims to cater to increasing demand and boost connectivity in the region.

The airport will also start second shift operations from March 30. Currently, the airport operates flights in a single shift until 2 pm. The airport authorities are also mulling over connecting more destinations.