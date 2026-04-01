Palampur-Nagri-Yol road to be upgraded with World Bank funding

The World Bank has agreed to fund the upgrade of the 30-km Palampur-Nagri-Yol-Sheela Chowk road connecting Dharamsala under the Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Development Project.

The initiative is expected to substantially enhance regional connectivity and support economic growth in Kangra district.

A senior officer of the state Public Works Department (PWD) told mediapersons here on Friday that the project was being executed in close coordination with the Himachal Pradesh Government and had already received administrative approval.

He added that a consultant had been appointed for the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR), a crucial step that would determine the technical design, cost estimates and the execution timeline.

Simultaneously, a foreign agency had been engaged to undertake environmental impact assessment to ensure that the project adheres to ecological safeguards and sustainable development norms.

As per the initial plan, the existing road would be upgraded to a 25-metre-wide double-lane corridor containing modern engineering features, including improved drainage, retaining walls, slope stabilisation measures and enhanced safety provisions such as guardrails and signage.

The widening of the road was expected to ease traffic congestion, minimise travel delays and reduce accidents on this busy road stretch.

The road connects Palampur to Dharamsala via Yol, serving as a vital link for residents, tourists and commercial transport.

Upon completion, the travel time between the two key urban centres is likely to be reduced to nearly 30 minutes.