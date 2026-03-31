Farmers in Himachal to supply fresh produce to ITBP under new agreement

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is set to sign a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government for the procurement of locally produced fresh vegetables, fruits, milk, paneer, meat, trout fish and other agricultural products.

Under this arrangement, ITBP will directly source produce from farmers, cooperative societies, and local producers.

The initiative aims to provide farmers with a reliable market within their own villages, thereby enhancing income opportunities and reducing dependency on intermediaries.

The move is expected to generate employment for farmers, horticulturists and rural communities residing in border areas, while also contributing to inclusive and sustainable regional development.

A spokesperson for the state government in Shimla on Tuesday said this progressive step is aimed at enhancing farmers’ income by minimising reliance on intermediaries and fostering self-sufficiency in border areas.

“By enabling direct market access, the initiative is expected to generate sustainable employment opportunities for farmers, horticulturists and rural households, thereby contributing significantly to inclusive and balanced regional development” he said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a detailed meeting with senior ITBP officials, including Northern Frontier Commander IG Manu Maharaj and Sector Commander DIG Pawan Kumar Negi, on Monday evening to deliberate on the modalities of the proposed collaboration.

During the discussions, the CM said the initiative would not only create self-employment opportunities but also strengthen the economic fabric of border villages.

He reiterated the State Government’s commitment to bolstering the rural economy, particularly in remote and strategically important regions.

Highlighting the mutual benefits of the arrangement, CM said, “While the ITBP will gain assured access to fresh and locally sourced produce, farmers will benefit from a stable and reliable market within their vicinity.”

He further said the initiative would promote local products, invigorate economic activity in border areas, and pave the way for long-term, sustainable livelihoods for rural populations.

“Additionally, the move is expected to support infrastructure development and enhance overall border management,” said the CM.

IG Manu Maharaj informed that a similar model has already been successfully implemented in Uttarakhand, delivering encouraging outcomes.

Expressing confidence in its success in Himachal Pradesh, he stated that the initiative would significantly benefit residents of border villages.

The meeting also included discussions on the electrification of Border Out Posts (BOPs) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at improving essential infrastructure in these remote areas.