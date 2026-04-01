Entry tax row chokes Punjab: Himachal roads, traffic hit for hours

Traffic movement on key roads connecting Punjab to Himachal Pradesh was disrupted for three to four hours on Wednesday morning as protesters intensified their agitation against the entry tax imposed by the Himachal government.

Demonstrators staged dharnas and blocked vehicular movement at three major points, leading to long traffic snarls and inconvenience for commuters.

The protesters blocked the Nangal–Una road near the Mehatpur toll barrier in Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh–Manali highway near Kiratpur Sahib, and the Ropar–Nalagarh road at around 9.30 am.

Raising slogans against the tax, they declared that the protests would continue until the Himachal government completely withdraws the levy. The dharna was, however, lifted between 12.30 pm and 1 pm.

BJP state vice-president Subhash Sharma joined the protest and sat on a dharna at the Mehatpur toll barrier, while AAP MLA from Ropar Dinesh Chadha staged a protest on the road connecting Ropar with Nalagarh in Solan district.

Both leaders criticised Punjab Congress leaders for claiming credit for getting the entry tax reduced to previous levels.

Sharma said Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had stated on the floor of the House that the toll had been reduced to Rs 70, but the subsequent notification showed it had been revised to Rs 100. “Congress leaders should explain this to the people,” he said.

Chadha claimed that Sukhu had earlier indicated during a phone conversation with Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring that the entry tax would be reduced to Rs 70. However, the official notification mentioned a reduction only to Rs 100.

He alleged that Punjab Congress leaders were quick to claim credit without verifying the decision.

“It appears that Congress leaders rushed to thank the Himachal government prematurely. The AAP’s stand is clear — this entry tax is illegal and should be abolished completely,” Chadha said.

At Mehatpur, the protest was led by Sangarsh Morcha president Paramjit Singh Pamma, while at Kiratpur Sahib, the agitation was spearheaded by Gaurav Rana. Both leaders accused the Himachal government of imposing an unjust financial burden on people from neighbouring Punjab.

Despite the Himachal government’s announcement of a reduction in entry tax, confusion prevailed at entry barriers.

At several places, contractors managing toll collection continued to charge Rs 170 from vehicles registered outside the state, even after the notification claimed the fee had been reduced.

Many vehicle owners shared toll slips on social media showing Rs 170 being collected, further fuelling resentment.

The issue escalated after the Himachal government issued a notification late Tuesday evening stating that the entry tax had been reduced from Rs 170 to Rs 100.

However, protesters alleged that the reduction was not being implemented uniformly on the ground. Several commuters complained of being overcharged, leading to anger and mistrust.

The ongoing agitation highlights growing tensions between residents of Punjab’s border areas and the Himachal administration.

Protesters have warned that if the tax is not withdrawn entirely, the agitation could intensify in the coming days, potentially affecting interstate movement and trade.

Several Himachal-based organisations, including Una Janhit Morcha and members of the Industrial Association of Una, also joined the protest against the entry toll.