Beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme will now get gas cylinder for Rs 603, government increased subsidy

The Central Government has given a big gift to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Scheme in the festive season. The government has increased the subsidy on gas cylinder under the Ujjwala scheme from Rs 200 to Rs 300.

This decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday. Giving information about this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, while its market price is Rs 903.

But the Central Government has now increased the subsidy available under Ujjwala from Rs 200 to Rs 300. In such a situation, now these beneficiaries will get the gas cylinder for Rs 603.

Let us tell you that this is the second major decision of the government on LPG cylinders within 35 days. Earlier, in the Union Cabinet meeting held on August 29, the government had decided to reduce the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 200. All LPG consumers of the country including Ujjwala beneficiaries are getting the benefit of this decision.