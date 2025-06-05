Shrikhand Yatra to commence on July 10, preparations under way

The revered Shrikhand Yatra, widely recognised as one of the most challenging pilgrimages, is set to take place from July 10 to 23 this year.

On July 23, the final group of devotees will embark on the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra with their return scheduled for July 29. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh announced that the pilgrimage will be organised into five sectors, with adequate security measures already in place.

Addressing concerns over last year’s damages, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed that trek routes affected by the previous disaster are currently being repaired.

“The administration is committed to ensure that all rest stops and accommodations are properly equipped for the passengers,” she stated. She also emphasised the need for swift action and close coordination among all relevant departments.

In a detailed video conference, the Deputy Commissioner engaged with members of the Yatra Trust as well as traders from the Chail and Juagi panchayats to discuss preparations for the Shrikhand Yatra.

During this discussion, Buddhi Singh Thakur, founder member of the Trust and Milkfed chairman, provided valuable suggestions aimed at enhancing the overall experience for the pilgrims.

According to Trust vice president and SDM Nirmand Manmohan Singh, registration is mandatory for all participants. “Devotees will join the journey only after registering online,” he explained.

He added that a health checkup will be conducted by medical teams, and the registration fee of Rs 250 will be charged. Additionally, a team from the Mountaineering Institute will accompany the pilgrims, while rescue teams will be strategically stationed along the routes to ensure prompt assistance, if required.

For the 14-day Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra, the trust is setting up base camps at key locations, including Singhgad, Thachdu, Kunsha, Bhim Dwari, and Parvati Bagh.

“At each base camp, sector magistrates along with police officers, representatives from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute, Manali, Jal Shakti, the Forest Department, and the Health Department will be deployed to oversee operations. Specialised teams for medical assistance, revenue management, and rescue will also be on standby,” the Deputy Commissioner detailed.

Authorities have urged all enthusiasts to ensure they register before embarking on the yatra. Given the complexity of the routes, it is challenging to monitor and prevent unregistered entry.

“For your safety, unauthorised travel without registration and a mandatory health checkup is strictly prohibited,” the officials cautioned, underscoring the necessity of these precautions in light of the pilgrim’s challenging journey.