Pollution, mining & neglect threaten Yamuna’s survival

The Yamuna, flowing through Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, is facing a severe environmental crisis due to multiple factors, including excessive water diversion, pollution and rampant illegal mining.

Once a thriving water body, the Yamuna at Paonta Sahib’s Yamuna Ghat has now been reduced to a mere stream, alarming environmentalists, religious institutions and local communities.

The drastic decline in water levels and the increasing pollution have raised serious concerns, prompting activists and residents to demand immediate government intervention to restore the river’s natural balance.

Religious and social organisations, including members of the Radha Krishna Hanuman Temple located along the riverbank, have expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the Yamuna.

According to official agreements, it is mandatory to maintain a minimum flow of water in the main river basin to preserve its ecological balance.

However, the current situation clearly shows a blatant violation of these norms, as the river’s natural flow has been severely disrupted.

The primary reasons behind this crisis include the excessive diversion of Yamuna’s water for hydropower generation and irrigation, unchecked industrial and domestic pollution and large-scale illegal mining activities along the riverbed.

Illegal mining has emerged as one of the biggest threats to the Yamuna’s survival in the Paonta Sahib region.

Sand and gravel extraction, often carried out without proper environmental regulations, has severely impacted the river’s ecosystem. Large-scale mechanised mining has altered the natural flow of the river, eroded its banks, and disrupted the aquatic habitat.

The excessive removal of riverbed material reduces the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna, further exacerbating the already critical water scarcity. Additionally, deep mining pits create stagnant water pools, which lead to water contamination and pose serious risks to aquatic life.

Despite strict laws prohibiting illegal mining, the practice continues unabated, largely due to weak enforcement and political influence.

Reports suggest that illegal mining operations are often carried out during nighttime to evade authorities, with heavy machinery being used to extract sand and gravel from the riverbed.

Environmentalists warn that if this destructive activity is not curbed immediately, the Yamuna could face irreversible damage, leading to long-term consequences for both the ecosystem and the local population.

Another major issue compounding the crisis is pollution. Paonta Sahib’s untreated sewage and industrial waste are being directly discharged into the river, severely affecting its water quality.

The town’s drainage system lacks proper treatment facilities, allowing toxic pollutants to enter the Yamuna unchecked.

With water levels already at an all-time low, the pollution levels have increased exponentially, making the water unsafe for human consumption and harming aquatic biodiversity.

The situation is further aggravated by the non-functional barrage at Yamuna Ghat, which was originally constructed to regulate water levels but has remained neglected for years.

Local organisations and environmental activists have called upon the administration to take immediate steps to restore the Yamuna’s health.

They demand a complete ban on illegal mining activities, stricter pollution control measures and the urgent reactivation of the barrage to regulate water flow.

Additionally, they emphasise the need for a reassessment of water diversion policies to ensure that the river is not entirely drained for industrial and agricultural purposes.

Experts argue that the declining state of the Yamuna is not just a localised issue but part of a broader pattern of environmental mismanagement affecting many rivers across India.

If immediate corrective measures are not implemented, the river could soon reach a point of irreversible damage, disrupting biodiversity and endangering the livelihoods of those dependent on it.

The local administration has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. Paonta Sahib’s SDM Gunjeet Cheema has assured that he woyld raise the issue with senior officials in Uttarakhand.

Since the Yamuna’s water flow is largely controlled upstream, a coordinated effort between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be necessary to find a sustainable solution.

Officials are also considering measures to improve sewage treatment facilities and enforce stricter regulations against illegal mining to minimise its destructive impact on the river.

Beyond government intervention, public participation is crucial in restoring and preserving the Yamuna.

Awareness campaigns, community-driven cleanup initiatives and responsible water usage can significantly contribute to conservation efforts. Local residents and religious institutions have already taken the first step by voicing their concerns, but continuous efforts are required to ensure that the issue remains a priority for policymakers.

The crisis at Yamuna Ghat is not just a problem for Paonta Sahib but a wake-up call for the entire region. If timely actions are not taken, the Yamuna may continue to deteriorate, leading to an ecological disaster that may become impossible to reverse.

The sacred river, which has been an integral part of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage for centuries, is now fighting for survival.

The once-thriving Yamuna Ghat, which attracted devotees, tourists and locals alike, now stands as a stark reminder of the destructive impact of human negligence.

This is a defining moment for both the government and the people. Will they step up to save the Yamuna, or will they allow it to dry up completely?

The answer lies in the actions taken today, for the future of the Yamuna and the communities that depend on it hangs in the balance.