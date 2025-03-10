Tibetans mark 66th anniversary of Uprising Day with protest in Dharamsala

Tibetan exiles in Dharamsala organised a protest today to commemorate the 66th anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day.

The protesters, carrying placards and raising slogans demanding freedom for Tibet, marched from Mcleodganj to Dharamsala. At Dharamsala, they staged a dharna, raising slogans for Tibetan independence.

In a statement, the Tibetan parliament in exile said that today marks a pivotal moment in the Tibetan history, marking the 66th anniversary of the March 10, 1959 uprising.

On that day, Tibetans from all three provinces united in a non-violent, spontaneous action against the Communist Chinese government’s violent mentality and actions.

This day is deeply ingrained in the Tibetan people’s collective memory and remains an integral part of their identity. Today also marks Tibetan Martyrs’ Day, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of Tibetan men and women who fought for their nation’s religious, political, and national freedom, often giving their lives for the cause.

The Tibetan parliament in exile stated that the tragedy of the Tibetan nation began with the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, followed by an armed invasion of Tibet.

China then launched various campaigns, including violent ones, against the Tibetan people. This ultimately led to China coercing the Tibetan government into signing 17-Point Agreement in 1951 under duress.

Despite this, the Tibetan government attempted to coexist with China through dialogue, but China ignored and disregarded the agreement’s provisions.

This led to growing protests by the Tibetan public, which escalated into a dire situation, threatening the Dalai Lama’s personal safety.

The situation culminated in the March 10, 1959, uprising, which Tibetans commemorate today.

Seven days later, the Dalai Lama was forced to flee to India, seeking refuge along with the Tibetan government and many citizens.

Meanwhile, China continued its repressive occupation of Tibet, launching campaigns like Democratic Reform and the Cultural Revolution.

These campaigns aimed to eradicate the Tibetan people’s religion, culture, and nationality, the Tibetan parliament in exile said.