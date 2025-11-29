Protest erupts over prayers in ‘Illegal’ Mosque in Sanjaulli

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti along with the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti on Saturday staged a protest against the state government for allowing prayers to be offered in a mosque in Sanjaulli, which has been declared illegal by the court.

The protesters carried out a funeral procession in Sanjaulli and burnt an effigy of the state government outside the Police Station, Sanjaulli.

Madan Thakur, Co-Convener of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, said that several persons offered prayers in the disputed structure, despite the administration’s assurance that prayers would not be allowed in the mosque.

“This shows that the administration is with them and is favouring them while our demands are being ignored. It looks like efforts are being made to make this illegal mosque legal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community has challenged the decision of the district court in the High Court and has filed a petition in the court. The district court in October had upheld the Shimla Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner’s Court and had directed the demolition of the structure.