Now Dharamshala-Chandigarh air service will start from 22nd September

Shimla: The Dharamshala-Chandigarh air service, which was closed since July due to the off-season of tourism, will now start from September 22 instead of one.

People were waiting for this flight starting from September 1 for the last one and a half months. But the airline has once again changed the flight schedule.

According to the online booking site, the flight running on Dharamshala to Chandigarh route will leave Gaggal at 9.45 am and Chandigarh to Dharamshala at 10.55 am.

It may be noted that due to the closure of the only direct flight on the Dharamshala-Chandigarh air route in July, passengers traveling on this route were facing a lot of problems.

During this time the passengers going to Chandigarh had to either reach Chandigarh via Shimla by heli taxi or they had to reach Chandigarh and Dharamshala by other means. Due to this, while his time was being wasted, he was also facing financial loss.

This is because the fare of the connected flight is 10 to 15 thousand rupees, while the heli taxi from Gaggal airport to Chandigarh flies only three days a week.

Passengers reaching Chandigarh in heli taxi had to pay up to Rs 6800. Now the passengers traveling via Chandigarh-Dharamshala air route will get a lot of benefit from the direct flight starting from 22nd September.

Dharamsala-Chandigarh fare starts from Rs 3458

Where one can reach his destination in 50 to 60 minutes on this route, the air fare also starts from Rs.3458.

From September 22, an Alliance Air flight will take off from Gaggal Airport for Chandigarh at 9.45 am and land at Chandigarh airport at 10.35 am after 50 minutes.

At the same time, this aircraft will take off from Chandigarh airport at 10:55 am and will land at Gaggal airport at 11:55 am after 60 minutes.