Himachal Weather: Storm will Accompany rain in the State Today

Himachal Weather: Along with rain and hailstorm, the outbreak of heat has also started increasing in the state. Although there is coolness due to rain and hailstorm in the hilly areas, the mercury has started rising in the plains.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Una district crossed 37 degrees. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorms in many areas of the state on Tuesday.

Apart from this, hailstorm may also occur in many areas. Yellow alert has been issued for all areas of the state except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

There is a possibility of bad weather in the state till June 9. Surendra Paul, director of the Meteorological Center Shimla, says that the Western Disturbance is still active in the state.

On June 6, a yellow alert has been issued for ten districts of the state. Light showers of rain may occur in many areas of the state from June 7 to June 9.

Maximum Temperature

Bilaspur 36, Shimla 25.2, Sundernagar 33.0, Bhuntar 31.0, Kalpa 21.0, Nahan 31.0, Keylong 15.1, Solan 30.0, Barthin 35.5, Bilaspur 36, Hamirpur 34.5, Mandi 34.0, Chamba 33, Kangra 32.4

°C

Minimum Temperature

Shimla 14.4, Sundernagar 15.6, Kalpa 5.2, Nahan 18.5, Keylong 3.8, Dharamsala 17.2, Solan 14.0, Bilaspur 18, Hamirpur 18.1, Mandi 15.9, Chamba 16.5, Kangra 16.5 °C