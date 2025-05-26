Rain, thunderstorms likely from today in Himachal Pradesh

Rain, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorms are likely at several places in Himachal Pradesh from May 27, the local Meteorological Station (MeT) stated on Monday.

The Meteorological Station issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and hail in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts on May 27 and 28 and in Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts on May 27. The weather remained mostly dry across the state today.

Light to moderate rain is likely at many places in the state with heavy spells at isolated places on May 30 and 31. Light showers are expected at isolated places in lower, mid and higher hills from May 27 to June 1, the MeT office added.

The Meteorological Station issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and hail in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts on May 27 and 28 and in Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts on May 27. The weather remained mostly dry across the state today.

Light to moderate rain is likely at many places in the state with heavy spells at isolated places on May 30 and 31. Light showers are expected at isolated places in lower, mid and higher hills from May 27 to June 1, the MeT office added.

The MeT office also issued yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds at isolated places in all 12 districts on May 29 and 30 and predicted a wet spell in the state till June 1.

Meanwhile, there was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the state at 8.6°C, while Una was the hottest at a 39.4°C.

Light rain occurred at a few places, including Chopal (6.4 mm), Dharampur (6.2 mm), Dhaula Kuan (6 mm), Narkanda (5.5 mm), Murari Devi (5.4 mm), Solan (5.3 mm) and Shimla (3.3 mm).

The maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 5°C during the next three or four days while the minimum temperatures will rise gradually by 2°C to 4°C over the next two days.

The state received 167.1 mm of average rain during the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to May 26 against the normal rainfall of 231.7 mm, a deficit of 28 per cent.