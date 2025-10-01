Hours after retirement, Prabodh Saxena appointed HP electricity board chairman

Within hours of his retirement as Chief Secretary on Tuesday evening, Prabodh Saxena was appointed chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) for a three-year term.

As HPSEBL chairman, Saxena will report to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and will hold a position equivalent in rank, status, and responsibility to that of Chief Secretary.

To accommodate Saxena, the government has transferred incumbent chairman Sanjay Gupta to the State Pollution Control Board. Gupta will also work under the administrative control of the Chief Minister, and will have the status and rank of Chief Secretary.