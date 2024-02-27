There will be heavy rain and snowfall in these states including Himachal from March 1 to 3

There are chances of rain in some parts of northwestern India from March 1 to March 3. India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, “An active western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from February 29 and the plains of northwest India from March 1 to 3, with peak intensity on March 1 and 2.”

“The IMD report has predicted high moisture from the Arabian Sea to northwest India during March 1 to 2.” Widespread moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is expected over the western Himalayan region in the country during March 1 to 3.

“Scattered to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and moderate rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on March 1 and 2,” the weather department said. ”

There are chances of heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on March 1. There are chances of heavy to very heavy rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand and Punjab on March 2.

There are chances of hailstorm at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh during March 1 and 2.