Central government will give full help to Himachal in times of disaster, JP Nadda-Anurag Thakur reached Mandi

Shimla: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the flood affected places of Mandi district. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal were present with him during this tour.

During this, Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the Panchvaktatra temple and took stock of the damage on the spot, after that he also visited Pandoh in the flood-affected Mandi area and inquired about the well-being of the people.

Jagat Prakash Nadda also assured the people of providing all possible help from the Central Government in this hour of calamity.

He said that the central government is in touch with the Himachal government and the administration from the very first day in the hour of this disaster in the state.

The Central Government is committed to extend all possible help to Himachal and all possible help will be extended to the affected.

He said that on my own behalf and on behalf of my party, I want to assure the people of Himachal Pradesh and the Chief Minister of the state that the damage done in this calamity by the central government under the leadership of respected Modi ji, also resulted in loss of life and property.

And in this sad hour, we all are standing with the people of the state, standing for the people of the state. He said that as far as relief work is concerned, the 13 teams of NDRF which have been sent to the state for relief work are doing the work of relief work at a fast pace.

In the same way SDRF is also doing its work. From the economic point of view, the talk of help from the Center has been said, Himachal Pradesh will definitely get the help of the Center.

On behalf of respected Prime Minister Modi ji, I assure that whatever is decided for economic relief and rehabilitation, the central government will provide to the state.

In this hour, we are trying to get out of the disaster together. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Minister on the 9th, the Prime Minister spoke to the Chief Minister on the 11th, I myself spoke to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister also spoke to the Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur.

All the party people are also engaged in relief work with full force, at every small and big place where people had to be evacuated and party workers engaged in relief work will be on their toes even further.

At the time of this disaster, we all unitedly fought against it. We will get full cooperation from the Central Government and the Prime Minister, both from the economic point of view and also from the point of view of arrangements.

There will never be any dearth of cooperation, MI 17 helicopters have also been sent from the center to the state for rescue. People are being evacuated under these adverse circumstances.