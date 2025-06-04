Raja ka Talab revival: Fatehpur’s forgotten pond set to shine again

The historic Raja ka Talab pond in the Fatehpur subdivision is undergoing a major transformation, as renovation work to restore the long-neglected water body is now in full swing.

Spread across two hectares, the pond had fallen into disrepair, with wastewater drains flowing into it and dense silt and weeds overtaking its natural beauty.

Named after this very pond, the town of Raja ka Talab has long awaited its revival — a demand now being fulfilled by the state government.

Responding to persistent appeals from local residents, the government has launched a comprehensive restoration project through the Jal Shakti Department.

A detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 2.75 crore has been prepared and an initial tender of Rs 75 lakh has been awarded to kickstart the work.

JCB machines have been deployed to level the pond bed, and a team from the Soil Conservation Department recently collected 25 soil samples to assess quality and nutrient levels.

These samples will be sent for laboratory testing, with results expected within two weeks.

The pond is being reimagined as a lake, with multiple government departments collaborating on its revival.

The project is being executed in three phases. In phase 1, relocation of wastewater drains and removal of invasive species like water hyacinth and alligator weed will be done.

In phase 2, desilting of the pond to restore its original depth and capacity will be done and in phase 3, beautification, including the installation of solar lights, railings and fountains to enhance its aesthetic and recreational appeal will be done.

Fatehpur SDM Vishrut Bharti told The Tribune that the site was also inspected by renowned water conservationist Anand Malligavad, popularly known as the “Lake Man” of India, who has restored over 115 lakes across the country. His expert insights have been instrumental in shaping the revival strategy.

“This project is not just about restoring a water body — it’s about reclaiming a piece of Fatehpur’s heritage,” the SDM emphasised.