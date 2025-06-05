Tourism at risk: Garbage crisis hits Manikaran valley’s green heart

A viral video showing large piles of garbage dumped near Grahan Nala in Kasol, located in the beautiful Manikaran valley, has sparked outrage.

People are angry that while authorities organise occasional cleanup drives in eco-sensitive forests, urban waste is still being dumped directly into the woods.

Local residents have long opposed the idea of building a garbage treatment plant in this area.

Their warnings were ignored and now a once-green forest has turned into a dumping ground. One local, Shailender, said the bad smell from the garbage was harming the forest and its trees. He also warned that this pollution could hurt tourism in both Kasol and Manikaran.

BJP leader Narottam Thakur also expressed concern. He said, “This place is beautiful, but its charm is being destroyed by garbage in the middle of the forest.” He added that many trees are drying up because of the waste.

“SADA and the administration have failed in waste management,” he said. He pointed out that although tourist vehicles pay fees at the SADA barrier in Kasol, that money is not being used properly. He promised to raise the issue with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Due to growing public pressure, cleanup efforts have finally begun. The Rural Development Department had received permission last November to set up a waste treatment plant near Kasol, after searching for land for almost two years.

The plant, expected to cost Rs 1 crore, was supposed to be ready by March. But before the plant could be built, garbage dumping had already started, leading to the current crisis.

Villagers say they’ve seen similar problems before. They mentioned the Rangdi plant in Manali and the Pirdi plant in Kullu, where poor management led to terrible smells and made life difficult for locals. Since Kasol is a major tourist spot, they insist that extra care must be taken.

There’s also concern about the location of the proposed plant. Kaushalya Devi, president of the Kasol Mahila Mandal, and other locals said the site is close to a drinking water source and a sacred place of worship. They fear pollution could harm both the environment and the area’’s spiritual value.

The community suggests that waste should only be collected from nearby villages, not from outside areas. This, they believe, will help protect the forest and keep Kasol clean and green.