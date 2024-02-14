Chances of rain and snowfall for four days in Himachal, alert issued for February 18

Shimla: The weather is likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh. There is forecast of rain and snowfall for four days in the state. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, a fresh western disturbance is likely to become active from the evening of February 17.

Due to its effect, the intensity of rainfall activity is likely to increase from the night of 17 February. There are chances of rain and snowfall in most parts of the state during 18th to 20th February. According to the department, there may be light to moderate rain in the plains and low altitude areas of the state from 17 to 21 February.

Whereas there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the middle and higher hills. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall in many areas of Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi.

Yellow alert has been issued in these districts for February 18. At the same time, during February 17 to 20, there is a possibility of thunderstorm and lightning at some places in the plains and central hilly districts of the state along with hailstorm at isolated places. The average maximum temperature is likely to remain below normal during this period.

Important guidelines for tourists and local people

In case of heavy rain and snowfall, tourists and local people have been advised to stay away from places sensitive to snowfall and landslides.

It is also advised to follow any traffic advisories issued regarding weather, follow advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments and check for traffic jams on the route before leaving for your destination.

minimum temperature

Minimum temperature in Shimla 5.4, Sundernagar 3.8, Bhuntar 2.4, Kalpa -1.0, Dharamshala 7.2, Una 5.2, Nahan 8.2, Palampur 4.0, Solan 3.4, Manali 0.9, Kangra, Mandi 4.1, Bilaspur 5.9, Chamba 5.6, Jubbarhatti 7.5, Kufri 3.7 , Kukumseri -7.2, Narkanda 0.9, Bharmour 3.3, Reckong Peo 1.7, Seaubag 2.2, Dhaulakuan 7.1, Barthin 4.9, Paonta Sahib 10.0, Sarahan 3.0 and Dehragopipur recorded 12.0 degrees Celsius.