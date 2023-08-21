Weather Update: Heavy rain again from today

Shimla: Monsoon is going to be active again in Himachal Pradesh from Monday. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the state for the next four days.

Except for Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, an orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for all other districts of the state till August 24.

In view of the possibility of heavy rains, advisory has been issued for tourists and common people. People have been asked to be alert. It has been asked to stay away from sensitive areas from the point of view of landslides.

Apart from this, it has been asked to stay away from rivers and drains. Significantly, in Himachal Pradesh, 84 people have died in accidents due to rain in the last one week. Maximum 25 deaths have occurred in Shimla district.

At the same time, 17 people have died in Mandi district and 10 in Solan district. At the same time, a total of 341 people have died in the entire monsoon season so far.

38 people are missing and 327 people are injured. In Himachal Pradesh, 562 roads including two NH are still closed. Maximum 206 roads are closed in Mandi zone.