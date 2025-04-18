Scant rain, HP & Punjab reservoirs low this year

Despite the recent rain, the water level in all four reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab — Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Kol Dam and Thein Dam — is less than last year.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), as of April 17, the storage level of Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam and Kol Dam in Himachal together is 41.46 per cent below normal, the average of the past 10 years, while the storage level of Thein Dam in Punjab is 47.28 per cent below normal.

The current storage level of the Gobind Sagar reservoir on the Sutlej is 1.222 billion cubic metres (BCM) against the 6.229 BCM capacity at the full reservoir level (FRL).

At present, it is 19.62 per cent of the FRL capacity, whereas last year, the figure was 25.36 per cent during the corresponding period. The normal storage level of the reservoir during the corresponding period is 28.98 per cent.

The current storage level of Pong Dam on the Beas is 0.736 BCM against the 6.157 BCM FRL capacity.

It implies that the current storage is a mere 11.95 per cent whereas last year, during the corresponding period, the storage level was 31.52 per cent. The normal storage level of Pong Dam is 26 per cent.

The current storage level of Thein Dam on the Ravi is 0.545 BCM against the FRL capacity of 2.344 BCM.

It implies that the current storage is 23.25 per cent, whereas last year, the storage was 42.15 per cent. The normal storage level here is 44.10 per cent.

The storage level of Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam and Thein Dam is not only lower than last year, but also lower than normal.

The current storage level of Kol Dam on the Sutlej is 0.069 BCM against the 0.089 BCM FRL capacity. It implies that the current storage is 77.53 per cent.

It is less than last year, when the storage level was 89.89 per cent, but more than normal, which is 63.52 per cent.

One of the reasons behind the fall in the storage level is scant rain. According to the CWC, Himachal received 97 mm of rainfall from March 1 to April 17, registering a shortfall of 36 per cent from normal.

Punjab received 11 mm of cumulative rainfall during the same period, seeing a shortfall of 67 per cent.

The reservoirs in Himachal and Punjab benefit neighbouring states too. The meteorological subdivision of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi received 15 mm of rainfall, witnessing a shortfall of 32 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir, however, received 114 mm of rainfall, but it is below normal by 47 per cent. West Rajasthan received a mere 4 mm of rainfall, registering a shortfall of 54 per cent.

There could be a shortage of water in the region in the coming days if the rain situation does not improve.

“There is a possibility of isolated showers in some parts of Punjab till April 19 afternoon. Thereafter, there is little chance of rain in Punjab and Haryana for the next five-six days. However, Himachal will receive rain.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over northwest India in the coming days. Also, north-westerly winds will start flowing from April 19, bringing the much-needed relief from heat,” said Director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, Surender Paul.