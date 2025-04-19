Himachal weather: Alert for heavy rain, hail, gusty winds till April 21

Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Shimla districts are expected to witness hailstorm from tonight till midnight tomorrow.

There’s also a forecast of light to moderate precipitation at most places, with a few intense spells in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts and in the higher reaches of Chamba and Kullu from tonight till the noon of April 21.

There’s a forecast of light to moderate rainfall at some places, with a few moderate spells in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmaur districts from tonight till the evening/night of April 20. Besides, spells of light and moderate precipitation are likely in most of the tourist destinations from tonight till the morning of April 21.

