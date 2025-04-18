Intense storm, hailstones lash Shimla, Kinnaur, fruit growers suffer losses

High-velocity winds accompanied by hailstones caused significant damage to apple and stone fruit growers in many parts of Shimla and Kinnaur districts. Besides, houses and vehicles were also damaged in the intense storm last night.

“Fruit growers have suffered significant damage at many places due to the storm and hailstones. At many places, trees have been uprooted and houses and vehicles have been damaged.

We will assess the damage caused by the storm,” said Jagat Singh Negi, Minister for Revenue and Horticulture.

The storm and hailstone caused damage to plum in the lower elevations of the Kotgarh area. The area had seen good fruit setting this season after two lean seasons and the growers were expecting a good profit this year.

“Much of the fruit has fallen off the trees. There’s hardly any fruit left on the trees. All our effort has gone waste,” said a fruit grower.

Deepak Singha, president of the Stone Fruit Growers Association, said the plum, especially the Santa Rosa variety, had been affected adversely across the state as it’s sensitive to storm and hailstone.

“The other stone fruits like cherry apricot have not been hit so much,” he said. According to Singha, stone fruit makes up around 10 per cent of the total fruit economy in the state.

Meanwhile, the apple growers have also suffered severe damage in some areas due to the storm.

In the Nankhari area of district Rampur, high-density orchards have been flattened. At some places, the anti-hail nets have been blown away or torn, the bamboos were broken. “Several apple growers have suffered massive damage in the apple growing districts.

The government should take serious steps to provide assistance to the growers,” said Harish Chauhan, president of the Fruit, Vegetables and Flowers Growers Association. Besides, several vehicles were damaged in Shimla when uprooted trees fell on these vehicles. At some places, roof of the houses were blown away, leaving some people without shelter.