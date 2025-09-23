Shimla councillors oppose restricting construction below road level on valley side

Efforts to make construction norms more stringent, especially in view of recent natural disasters, are being met with opposition.

Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) councillors are vehemently opposing restricting construction below the road level on the valley side in the state capital.

Over 12 councillors registered their objections to the notification at a public hearing held before the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, here yesterday.

It was on June 7, 2025, that the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department had issued a notification restricting all constructions on the valley side one metre below the road in hilly areas along all identified national highways, state highways and within the Shimla MC jurisdiction.

The government had issued the notification to ensure that the view on the valley side did not get obstructed. As per the earlier building norms, construction on the valley side had been restricted to 1.5 metre above the road level.

Notwithstanding the collapse of and damage to many buildings in the state, people in general are opposed to stringent building norms and are opposing this notification also.

Besides the councillors, several individuals also lodged their opposition to the notification. The TCP Department would forward all objections and suggestions to the state government, which would take the final call.

A majority of them said that restricting construction along national and state highways was understandable, as it spoiled the valley view but it was impractical within the city.

The councillors claimed that the move would cause losses to land and building owners, who had purchased land within the Shimla MC limits at very high prices.

They argued that there were hundreds of small and big roads in the Shimla MC jurisdiction and it would not be practical to restrict all constructions one metre below the road on the valley side.

The draft rules have been termed as the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Fifteenth Amendment) Rules, 2025.

These rules have come into effect from the date of publication in the e-Gazette. These rules shall be applicable to all hilly areas of the state that have been notified as planning/special areas under the statutory provisions of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1977. All areas that are 600 metres above sea level and have an average slope of 30 degrees shall fall in the category of hilly areas.

The state government is making building norms more stringent to ensure that the house owners adopt safe construction practices to minimise damage, especially during natural disasters like cloudbursts, landslides and flashfloods. The last three monsoon seasons have seen a spurt in such catastrophes, highlighting the need for safe construction in accordance with the building norms.

