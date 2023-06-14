Anurag Thakur handed over appointment letters to 210 during the program organized in Shimla

Shimla: In a significant step towards employment generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 70,000 appointment letters to newly recruited recruits in government departments and organizations.

The distribution took place through a video conferencing event, where the Prime Minister also addressed the newly appointed members, stressing on the importance of their role in national development.

Under this campaign, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur personally handed over appointment letters to 210 selected appointees in a program organized in Shimla.

Addressing the newly appointed youth, Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated the youth of the country for fulfilling their dreams. On getting the job to the selected young man or woman, he said that their responsibility does not end, it begins.

Job is not everything, it should be your duty to understand your responsibility and bear it and remember that his pen should work for the upliftment of the poor.

Explaining the work of the government, he said that the promise made by the Modi government to employ one million people is being fulfilled. Earlier also five job fairs have been organized.

The organization of this job fair was possible due to the efforts of State Level Bankers Committee Convener UCO Bank, who successfully organized this job fair.

Let us tell you that during this period, employment fairs were organized at 43 places across the country, in which eligible persons were recruited in many state governments and union territories along with the departments of the central government.

The recruits will join various departments including Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Revenue, Health and Family Welfare, Atomic Energy, Railways, Audit and Accounts, and Home Affairs.

The Rozgar Mela is an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to give priority to employment generation.

It further acts as a catalyst in generating employment opportunities and empowering the youth to actively participate in the development of the nation.