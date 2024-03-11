Tragic accident in Bharmour, vehicle fell into a deep drain

When the Bolero fell into a deep drain on the Hadsar-Bharmaur road, two people traveling in it died on the spot, while another one was seriously injured. There were a total of three people in the vehicle.

The person seriously injured in the accident has been referred to Medical College Chamba after first aid in Bharmour. Post-mortem of the bodies of those killed in the accident is being conducted.

A case has been registered with the police and an investigation has been started into the detailed causes of the accident. According to the information, the vehicle coming from Balmui towards Hadsar suddenly went out of control near Darati bridge and fell into a deep drain.

As a salute, the driver Rakesh Kumar and Ashni Kumar, both residents of village Hadsar, died on the spot. The injured has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of village Seri.

On the other hand, SP Chamba Abhishek Yadav has confirmed that two people were killed and one person was seriously injured when the Boleri vehicle fell into the drain on Hadsar Marg.