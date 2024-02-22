HPU has released the schedule of UG practical examinations, Read full news

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University has issued the timetable for the UG practical exams. According to the new schedule, these examinations will start from March 1. For this, HPU has issued instructions to all the colleges.

In this, these examinations of BA, BSE, BCom are to be held. Instructions have been issued by the University to make all the arrangements so that the practical examinations of the students can run smoothly.

Along with this, instructions have also been given to the Principal to upload the IA i.e. Internal Assessment of the students on time so that the results of the students can be released on time.

Roll numbers for the examination will be given only to those students whose assessment will be received by the University on time.

Keep in mind that students always face the problem that their results do not come on time. The reason is that the internal assessment of the students is not received on time.

In such a situation, this time HPU has already issued these instructions. Along with this, everyone in the examination wing has also been put on duty on time.