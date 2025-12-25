Shimla Winter Carnival opens to tourist rush, cultural spectacle

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the Shimla Winter Carnival, organised by the Shimla Municipal Corporation, at The Ridge here.

The CM also flagged off a vibrant cultural parade featuring folk troupes from all districts of the state. He visited the painting exhibition, witnessed the Maha Nati performance and attended the Home Guards Inter-Battalion band competition held near the Town Hall.

Congratulating the organisers, Sukhu extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the carnival, which is being held on the theme of a ‘Drug-Free Himachal’.

Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh’s serene and pollution-free environment not only offers peace and calm but also promotes good health. “The state has been richly endowed by nature with exceptional scenic beauty and its picturesque valleys attract crores of tourists every year,” he said.

Highlighting the economic significance of such events, the CM said they play an important role in strengthening the local economy, adding that tourist arrivals in the state are rising steadily.

He said keeping in view the vast potential of eco-tourism, the state government has notified a revised Eco-Tourism Policy.

Under the policy, 11 eco-tourism sites have already been allotted by the Forest Department, while the allotment process for 27 more sites is at its final stage. From 2023 to November 2025, nearly Rs 6 crore has been generated through various eco-tourism activities, he added.

To promote home-stays, Sukhu said an interest subsidy scheme has been launched and an online portal introduced for home-stay registration.

He added that a Tourism Investment Promotion Council has also been constituted to attract investment in the tourism sector.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, AICC secretary Vidit Chaudhary, MLAs Harish Janartha and Vivek Sharma, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, councillors and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.