Medical body warns of strike from Dec 27 over doc’s termination order

A day after the government terminated the services of Dr Raghav Nirula, a Senior Resident at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, for allegedly assaulting a patient inside the hospital, the medical fraternity has come together to demand the withdrawal of the order.

The IGMC Resident Doctors Association (RDA), with the support of the State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers, has decided to proceed on a mass casual leave on Friday and a full-fledged strike from December 27 if their demands, including the revocation of the termination orders, are not met.

Extending support to the RDA, the Himachal Medical Officers’ Association has also decided to go on mass casual leave today, a move that is expected to cripple healthcare services from district hospitals to primary health centres across the state.

Whether the strike proceeds will depend on the outcome of a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu scheduled for Friday morning.

“If our demands are not met within the stipulated time, we will be forced to go on strike from December 27. All regular services, except emergency services, will be closed during the strike,” the RDA said in a press release.

Apart from seeking withdrawal of the dismissal order, the RDA has demanded the registration of an FIR against an individual who allegedly threatened Dr Nirula during the commotion that followed the scuffle between the doctor and the patient.

The association stated that mob intimidation and harassment within the hospital premises had jeopardised the safety and working environment of healthcare professionals. It has sought registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The RDA also alleged damage to hospital property during the incident and demanded legal action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu maintained that the doctor’s conduct could not be justified. “If the patient was misbehaving, he could have lodged a complaint. What he did was wrong,” the CM said.

The CM pointed out that his government had significantly reduced the duty hours of senior residents to ease work-related stress. “Earlier, they would give duty for as long as 48 hours. We reduced it to 12 hours. So, I could not understand why the doctor behaved the way he did,” he said.

However, Sukhu expressed sympathy with doctors’ concerns regarding safety. “I have asked the officials to look into this aspect. The doctors should feel secure,” he said.