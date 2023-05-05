Congress captured Shimla Municipal Corporation after 16 years

Shimla: With the one-sided victory in Shimla Municipal Corporation, the Congress party has scored a hat-trick of victories in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, the Congress party had won the by-elections held in 2021 and the 2022 assembly elections as well.

In such a situation, Congress has got a hat-trick in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is claiming mission repeat in the assembly elections, has not been able to repeat the mission even in the municipal elections.

The results of Municipal Corporation Shimla have been almost one-sided. Congress has won 24 out of total 34 seats. BJP has won only nine seats. Whereas, CPI (M) has won one seat.

In 2021, by-elections were held on four seats in Himachal. In this, one seat was the seat of the parliamentary constituency, while three seats were of the assembly constituency.

In these elections, Congress won 4-0. After this came the turn of the assembly elections. Assembly elections were held in November 2022.

In this also Congress got the majority. Congress won 40 of the total 68 seats. BJP won 25 seats, independent candidates won the remaining seats.

After this, now the Congress has got victory in the municipal elections as well. On the other hand, after a long time in Shimla Municipal Corporation, the Congress has returned in the elections. In the year 2007, the Municipal Corporation Shimla was ruled by the Congress.

After this, in the year 2012, he was the mayor and deputy of the CPI(M). At the same time, for the first time in the year 2017, BJP won the Municipal Corporation Shimla.

In such a situation, in the year 2023, the Congress has returned to the Municipal Corporation. That is, after a total of 16 years, the Congress has made a comeback in Shimla Municipal Corporation. (hdm)

No mission repeat even in corporation

BJP has not been able to repeat the mission even in the Municipal Corporation Shimla elections. Earlier, where the BJP had to face defeat in the assembly elections, the BJP got a crushing defeat in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections as well.

For the first time in the year 2017, BJP got victory in Municipal Corporation Shimla. Earlier, BJP could not win in Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

In such a situation, the challenge before the BJP was to maintain its supremacy in Shimla Municipal Corporation, but the candidates of BJP have not been able to give a befitting reply to the challenges. Only 09 candidates of BJP have won, while the rest have faced defeat.