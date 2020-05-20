Coronavirus cases in Himachal cross 100

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Himachal Pradesh crossed 100 as 12 persons tested positive on Wednesday.

While 11 persons tested positive in Kangra district, one new case was registered in Kullu, taking the total tally to 104.

In Kangra, all the 11 persons had returned from Mumbai on May 18. They were being kept in institutional quarantine. After five persons tested positive in the morning, six new cases were registered later in the day. This is the biggest single day rise in cases in the district.

Of the five persons who tested positive in the morning, three are of a family — mother, son and daughter-in-law — from Jheol village, one is a woman from Lambagaon and one is a 31-year-old man from Jawalamukhi.

Of the six cases detected later, three are of a family — husband, wife and child — from Sari Malog village. A 55-year-old man of village Chanjehari in Bhawarna area, a 21-year-old man from village Kohli in Baijnath area and an eight-year-old girl from Lambagaon village have also tested positive.

All 11 patients were moved to the coronavirus containment centre in Baijnath on Wednesday.

This has taken the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Kangra district to 32, with 25 active cases. There has been one death.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man of Ani area in Kullu district was found Covid-19 positive at the medical college in Mandi.

The man had arrived in Kullu district on May 18 from Mumbai along with nine other persons.

According to the health department in Kullu district, the youth did not come in contact with any person and was under institutional quarantine.

According to the chief medical officer of Kullu, Sushil Chander, all 10 persons were kept at a Covid-19 centre in Kullu. The man had fever for the last few days but was doing well currently. The other nine samples are negative.

